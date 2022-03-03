UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Cuts Stock Position in AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,000,734 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,722 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $124,101,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter valued at about $276,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 7.7% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 252,871 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,359,000 after acquiring an additional 18,104 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of AMETEK by 6.4% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $559,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in AMETEK in the third quarter worth approximately $737,000. 86.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AME opened at $130.99 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.35 billion, a PE ratio of 30.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 1.31. AMETEK, Inc. has a 12-month low of $118.41 and a 12-month high of $148.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $137.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. AMETEK had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 17.45%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.82%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AME. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of AMETEK from $160.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $162.00 to $166.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.00.

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

