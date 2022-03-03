UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Purchases 135,394 Shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,816,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 135,394 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.31% of KKR & Co. Inc. worth $110,594,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,438,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,834,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 143.3% in the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,975,020 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $120,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,176 shares during the period. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 15.9% in the 3rd quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. now owns 618,461 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $37,652,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its stake in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 169,270 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $10,305,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $60.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $35.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.47 and its 200 day moving average is $69.08. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.61 and a twelve month high of $83.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The asset manager reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.38. KKR & Co. Inc. had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 31.42%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 7.91%.

In other news, Director Matt Cohler purchased 8,683 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.26 per share, with a total value of $505,871.58. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $83.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.92.

KKR & Co, Inc engages in the provision of investment and private equity asset management services. It manages investments across multiple asset classes including private equity, energy, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and hedge funds. The firm operates through four business lines: Private Markets, Public Markets, Capital Markets, and Principal Activities.

