UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Holdings in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,840,219 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,138 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $117,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Kellogg during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Kellogg in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in Kellogg by 269.9% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25,537 shares during the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Kellogg from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Kellogg from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kellogg has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.63.

In other Kellogg news, CFO Amit Banati sold 11,054 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $735,422.62. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Gary H. Pilnick sold 14,506 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.53, for a total value of $965,084.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 184,177 shares of company stock valued at $12,187,398 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

K opened at $63.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $21.74 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a PEG ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.80 and a 200-day moving average of $63.76. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.87 and a 52 week high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. Kellogg’s payout ratio is 53.58%.

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

