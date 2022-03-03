UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Reduces Stake in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 959,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 67,399 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.29% of Marriott International worth $142,050,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Marriott International by 109.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 271,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,164,000 after acquiring an additional 141,433 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marriott International by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 34,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in Marriott International by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,700,000 after acquiring an additional 746 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 29,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,367,000 after purchasing an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 8,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kathleen K. Oberg sold 10,071 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.21, for a total value of $1,814,894.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 2,448 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.54, for a total value of $437,065.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,909 shares of company stock valued at $4,130,585 in the last quarter. 12.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Marriott International from $192.00 to $208.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Marriott International from $185.00 to $199.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. TheStreet lowered Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Marriott International from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Marriott International from $156.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.36.

MAR opened at $168.23 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $165.99 and a 200-day moving average of $155.69. The stock has a market cap of $54.90 billion, a PE ratio of 50.37 and a beta of 1.68. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $127.23 and a 52 week high of $184.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.60.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.03 billion. Marriott International had a return on equity of 125.04% and a net margin of 7.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

