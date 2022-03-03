UBS Group AG Boosts Holdings in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

UBS Group AG grew its position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating) by 245.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 355,474 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 252,502 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.09% of KB Financial Group worth $16,497,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KB Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 72.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 884 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 74.3% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 917 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,000. 5.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KB Financial Group alerts:

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of KB Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE:KB opened at $48.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.88. KB Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.31.

About KB Financial Group (Get Rating)

KB Financial Group, Inc engages in providing financial services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Credit Card, Life Insurance, Investment and Securities business. The Corporate Banking business segment provides services such as loans, overdrafts, deposits, credit facilities and other foreign currency activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.