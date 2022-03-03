UBS Group AG Has $15.06 Million Stock Position in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ)

UBS Group AG lowered its stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF (NYSEARCA:PSJ – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 104,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,763 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned approximately 3.43% of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF worth $15,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 39,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,479,000 after purchasing an additional 16,662 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 107,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,699,000 after purchasing an additional 16,583 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $420,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,667,000. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Software ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $690,000.

Shares of Invesco Dynamic Software ETF stock opened at $109.74 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $113.45 and a 200-day moving average of $135.40. Invesco Dynamic Software ETF has a 1-year low of $98.24 and a 1-year high of $172.16.

PowerShares Dynamic Software Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Software Intellidex Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide capital appreciation by evaluating companies based on a variety of investment merit criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment timeliness and risk factors.

