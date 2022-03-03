UBS Group AG Has $15.20 Million Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.10% of FactSet Research Systems worth $15,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $418.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $302.92 and a 1 year high of $495.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $430.37 and its 200-day moving average is $424.04.
Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The business had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.12%.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.00.
In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total transaction of $1,015,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
About FactSet Research Systems (Get Rating)
FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.
