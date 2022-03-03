UBS Group AG Has $15.20 Million Stock Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 13.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,499 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,551 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned approximately 0.10% of FactSet Research Systems worth $15,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Clean Yield Group increased its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 150 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in FactSet Research Systems by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 186 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE FDS opened at $418.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 39.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $302.92 and a 1 year high of $495.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $430.37 and its 200-day moving average is $424.04.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.26. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 43.24%. The business had revenue of $424.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $419.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.88 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 12.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. FactSet Research Systems’s payout ratio is 31.12%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $400.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FactSet Research Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $434.00.

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total transaction of $1,015,175.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.83% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems (Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc (the “”Company”” or “”FactSet””) is a global provider of integrated financial information, analytical applications and services for the investment and corporate communities. Since inception, global financial professionals have utilized the Company’s content and multi-asset class solutions across each stage of the investment process.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.