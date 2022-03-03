UBS Group AG Has $15.63 Million Stock Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

UBS Group AG lifted its position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) by 20.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,653 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,879 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned about 0.18% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $15,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $28,624,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 327.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 328,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,722,000 after acquiring an additional 251,401 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $16,994,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 51.5% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 416,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,673,000 after acquiring an additional 141,769 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in CRISPR Therapeutics by 22.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 466,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,527,000 after acquiring an additional 86,690 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRSP. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $179.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $126.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $148.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CRISPR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.53.

CRSP opened at $58.78 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.64. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $169.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30 and a beta of 2.04.

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported ($1.84) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.74) by ($0.10). CRISPR Therapeutics had a return on equity of 16.21% and a net margin of 41.28%. The firm had revenue of $12.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -7.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CRISPR Therapeutics AG operates as a gene editing company. The firm focuses on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. It engages in the business of discovering, developing and commercializing therapies derived from or incorporating genome-editing technology.

