UBS Group AG Has $16.02 Million Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

UBS Group AG grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 744,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned about 0.67% of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF worth $16,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 128,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,764,000 after buying an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 46,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. FC Advisory LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. FC Advisory LLC now owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 22,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after buying an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 106,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $21.30 on Thursday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.29 and a 1 year high of $21.69. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.35.

