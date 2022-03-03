UBS Group Analysts Give Covestro (ETR:1COV) a €54.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €54.00 ($60.67) target price on Covestro (ETR:1COV – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €58.00 ($65.17) price target on Covestro in a report on Friday, December 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($85.39) price target on Covestro in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($69.66) price target on Covestro in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €89.00 ($100.00) price target on Covestro in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($67.42) price target on Covestro in a report on Monday, November 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Covestro presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €67.00 ($75.28).

1COV opened at €46.23 ($51.94) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.97, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of €53.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of €54.78. Covestro has a 12 month low of €49.30 ($55.39) and a 12 month high of €63.24 ($71.06).

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

