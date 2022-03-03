UBS Group Trims First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) Target Price to $76.00

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by UBS Group from $116.00 to $76.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the solar cell manufacturer’s stock.

FSLR has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Solar from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $100.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $125.00 to $91.00 in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of First Solar in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued an in-line rating and a $107.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of First Solar from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $89.19.

FSLR stock opened at $69.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.35, a current ratio of 4.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.12. The company has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.43, a P/E/G ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.38. First Solar has a 12 month low of $61.24 and a 12 month high of $123.13.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The solar cell manufacturer reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $907.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.98 million. First Solar had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that First Solar will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $57,204.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSLR. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 1.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 6,954 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its stake in First Solar by 2.2% in the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,422 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in First Solar by 15.2% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 909 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc raised its stake in First Solar by 3.8% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 3,441 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and the distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

