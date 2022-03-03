UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,831,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 147,108 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.35% of UGI worth $120,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UGI by 996.5% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in UGI by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,202 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC increased its stake in UGI by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 1,934 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its stake in UGI by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 2,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in UGI by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Frank S. Hermance bought 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.15 per share, for a total transaction of $2,479,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 53,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $2,411,078.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 132,163 shares of company stock valued at $5,950,644. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on UGI. TheStreet cut shares of UGI from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

NYSE:UGI opened at $37.24 on Thursday. UGI Co. has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $42.83 and a 200-day moving average of $43.99. The firm has a market cap of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

UGI (NYSE:UGI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.30). UGI had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 12.91%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.345 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.97%.

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream and Marketing, and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

