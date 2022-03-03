Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY) Short Interest Down 66.8% in February

Unicharm Co. (OTCMKTS:UNICY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 61,100 shares, a decline of 66.8% from the January 31st total of 184,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 377,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Unicharm from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.
Shares of OTCMKTS:UNICY traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.32. 163,809 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 195,098. Unicharm has a 52 week low of $7.19 and a 52 week high of $9.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.39.
Unicharm Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of baby, feminine, pet, and health care products. It also offers industrial and food packaging materials. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Pet Care and Other. The Personal Care segment handles baby care, feminine care, health care, and clean-and-fresh products.
