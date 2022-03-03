UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $481.82 Million

Equities research analysts expect that UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) will report sales of $481.82 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for UniFirst’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $481.64 million and the highest estimate coming in at $482.00 million. UniFirst reported sales of $449.76 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 30th.

On average, analysts expect that UniFirst will report full-year sales of $1.95 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $2.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for UniFirst.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 4th. The textile maker reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.05. UniFirst had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $486.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UNF. Robert W. Baird raised UniFirst from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered UniFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Finally, TheStreet lowered UniFirst from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

In other UniFirst news, EVP Cynthia Croatti sold 588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.37, for a total transaction of $118,993.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David Martin Katz sold 379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $80,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,629 shares of company stock worth $327,898. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 90.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 196 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of UniFirst during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of UniFirst by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 273 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UNF opened at $182.50 on Thursday. UniFirst has a 12-month low of $172.92 and a 12-month high of $258.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.30 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $190.16 and a 200-day moving average of $204.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. UniFirst’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.98%.

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

