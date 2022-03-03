Unilever (NYSE:UL) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

Unilever (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

UL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, February 25th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Shares of Unilever stock opened at $48.67 on Thursday. Unilever has a one year low of $46.07 and a one year high of $61.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 59.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 27,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,668,000 after buying an additional 10,133 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 8.6% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 65,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,852,000 after buying an additional 5,212 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 26.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 69,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,060,000 after buying an additional 14,448 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Unilever in the second quarter worth $8,190,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its stake in shares of Unilever by 23.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 1,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

About Unilever (Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

