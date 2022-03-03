Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Shares Sold by Stolper Co

Stolper Co cut its stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,663 shares during the period. Stolper Co’s holdings in Unilever were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UL. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA purchased a new position in shares of Unilever in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,140,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 11,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Group boosted its stake in shares of Unilever by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 70,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Unilever by 23.6% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 23,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 4,418 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Unilever alerts:

NYSE UL traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, hitting $47.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 220,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,139,060. Unilever PLC has a 52 week low of $46.07 and a 52 week high of $61.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.08.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a dividend of $0.4873 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Unilever from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale raised shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein cut Unilever from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Unilever presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.51.

Unilever Company Profile (Get Rating)

Unilever Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of consumer goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty and Personal Care, Foods and Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty and Personal Care segment offers skin cleansing, hair care, skin care, and deodorants categories. The Foods and Refreshment segment sells ice cream, savory, dressings, and tea.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.