uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) CFO Christian Klemt Sells 4,075 Shares

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Rating) CFO Christian Klemt sold 4,075 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.80, for a total transaction of $68,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Christian Klemt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 26th, Christian Klemt sold 3,963 shares of uniQure stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $71,452.89.

Shares of QURE opened at $18.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $837.40 million, a PE ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 14.17, a current ratio of 14.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.41. uniQure has a twelve month low of $15.01 and a twelve month high of $38.80.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in uniQure by 489.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in uniQure in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in uniQure in the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new position in uniQure in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in uniQure in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. 81.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QURE shares. StockNews.com raised shares of uniQure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of uniQure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of uniQure from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.38.

uniQure NV engages in the research, development, and commercialization of gene therapies. Its discoveries intend to treat hemophilia, Huntington’s disease, glybera, and cardiovascular problems. The company was founded by Sander J. van Deventer in 1998 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

