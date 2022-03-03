US Foods (NYSE:USFD) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.800-$2.100 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.390. The company issued revenue guidance of -.US Foods also updated its FY 2024 guidance to $3.400-$3.400 EPS.

Shares of NYSE USFD traded down $0.81 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $38.33. 25,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,514. The company has a market cap of $8.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 260.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. US Foods has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $42.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.45.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 0.30%. US Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that US Foods will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on USFD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a buy rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered US Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on US Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on US Foods from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $41.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,583,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,961,000 after acquiring an additional 91,106 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 362.0% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 40,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,427,000 after acquiring an additional 32,101 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 16,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $565,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of US Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $153,000.

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

