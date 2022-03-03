UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) Major Shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc Purchases 176,936 Shares

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 176,936 shares of UserTesting stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.65 per share, with a total value of $1,707,432.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Insight Holdings Group, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, February 28th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 100,574 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.13 per share, with a total value of $817,666.62.

On Thursday, February 24th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 75,276 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.91 per share, with a total value of $595,433.16.

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 40,200 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.11 per share, with a total value of $326,022.00.

On Friday, February 18th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 35,994 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.47 per share, with a total value of $304,869.18.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc purchased 50,126 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.20 per share, with a total value of $461,159.20.

On Monday, February 14th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 5,035 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.82 per share, for a total transaction of $44,408.70.

On Friday, February 11th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 99,039 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.61 per share, for a total transaction of $852,725.79.

On Wednesday, February 9th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 35,872 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.50 per share, for a total transaction of $304,912.00.

On Monday, February 7th, Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 81,177 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.69 per share, for a total transaction of $624,251.13.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 234,746 shares of UserTesting stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,591,577.88.

NYSE USER opened at $9.51 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.81. UserTesting Inc has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $15.98.

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.08. Equities research analysts predict that UserTesting Inc will post -1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USER has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. initiated coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on UserTesting in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

