UserTesting (NYSE:USER) Price Target Lowered to $13.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price points to a potential upside of 36.70% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on USER. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of UserTesting in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Raymond James began coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on UserTesting in a research report on Monday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, UserTesting presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

Get UserTesting alerts:

NYSE:USER opened at $9.51 on Tuesday. UserTesting has a 1-year low of $4.50 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.81.

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.08. As a group, analysts anticipate that UserTesting will post -1.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Insight Holdings Group, Llc acquired 234,746 shares of UserTesting stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $1,591,577.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 1,956,224 shares of company stock worth $13,890,714.

About UserTesting (Get Rating)

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for UserTesting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UserTesting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.