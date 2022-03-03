Utah Retirement Systems Cuts Stock Holdings in Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its stake in shares of Credit Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,591 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 232 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Credit Acceptance were worth $931,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Chatham Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in Credit Acceptance in the third quarter valued at $210,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 166.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,552 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 3.8% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,571 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $34,318,000 after buying an additional 2,751 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in Credit Acceptance in the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Credit Acceptance by 2.7% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 658 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on CACC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Credit Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $444.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Credit Acceptance from $411.00 to $428.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $433.20.

Credit Acceptance stock opened at $555.30 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 39.04, a current ratio of 39.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $576.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $607.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.35 and a beta of 1.26. Credit Acceptance Co. has a 52-week low of $346.49 and a 52-week high of $703.27.

Credit Acceptance (NASDAQ:CACC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $14.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.69 by $1.91. Credit Acceptance had a net margin of 51.63% and a return on equity of 38.72%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.75 EPS. Research analysts expect that Credit Acceptance Co. will post 50.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 2,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $660.32, for a total transaction of $1,554,393.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas N. Tryforos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $660.91, for a total transaction of $6,609,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Credit Acceptance Corp. engages in the provision of dealer financing programs that enables automobile dealers to sell vehicles to consumers, regardless of its credit history. Its financing programs are offered through a nationwide network of automobile dealers who benefit from sales of vehicles to consumers.

