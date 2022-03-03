Utah Retirement Systems Has $852,000 Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its position in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Southern Copper were worth $852,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Southern Copper by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 18,031 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,875 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 131.9% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 626 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 87,926 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,936,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 3.0% during the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 16,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $905,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

SCCO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised Southern Copper from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.42.

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $72.91 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $65.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.10. The company has a market cap of $56.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $54.92 and a twelve month high of $83.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 14th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.91%.

Southern Copper Company Profile (Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corp. engages in the development, production, and exploration of copper, molybdenum, zinc, and silver. It operates through the following segments: Peruvian Operations, Mexican Open-Pit Operations, and Mexican Underground Mining Operations. The Peruvian Operations segment focuses on the Toquepala and Cuajone mine complexes and the smelting and refining plants, industrial railroad, and port facilities that service both mines.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.