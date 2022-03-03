Utah Retirement Systems Sells 200 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA)

Utah Retirement Systems lowered its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Rating) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Liberty Broadband by 5.3% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 1.3% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 4,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $825,000 after buying an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 0.3% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 17.2% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its position in Liberty Broadband by 3.8% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 3,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. 11.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $211.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of LBRDA stock opened at $135.57 on Thursday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $135.10 and a 1 year high of $188.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.29 and its 200-day moving average is $161.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.15 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991, and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

