Utah Retirement Systems Sells 2,200 Shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

Utah Retirement Systems cut its position in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at about $1,241,000. Verition Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 42.6% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 233,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after buying an additional 69,918 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 9.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after buying an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Graphic Packaging in the third quarter valued at about $254,000. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging by 0.4% in the third quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 239,395 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,558,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Graphic Packaging alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. KeyCorp cut Graphic Packaging from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Mizuho raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $24.50 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.16.

GPK stock opened at $20.43 on Thursday. Graphic Packaging Holding has a twelve month low of $16.14 and a twelve month high of $21.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.29 and its 200-day moving average is $19.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.27 billion, a PE ratio of 29.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 2.85%. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.48%.

About Graphic Packaging (Get Rating)

Graphic Packaging Holding Co provides paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging and Europe Paperboard Packaging.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Graphic Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Graphic Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.