Utah Retirement Systems Sells 600 Shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Utah Retirement Systems trimmed its holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,988 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Utah Retirement Systems’ holdings in Westlake Chemical were worth $546,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 315.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 56,376 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,138,000 after buying an additional 42,818 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Westlake Chemical by 65.8% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 35,256 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,213,000 after purchasing an additional 13,987 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 78.2% during the 3rd quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 23,645 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,376 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 8.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 32,831 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after buying an additional 2,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 5.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,255 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Westlake Chemical alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on WLK shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $112.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $109.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $110.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Westlake Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

In other news, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.39, for a total value of $111,052.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

WLK stock opened at $111.10 on Thursday. Westlake Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $78.06 and a 52 week high of $111.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.38.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.53 by $0.45. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 20.75%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Westlake Chemical’s quarterly revenue was up 78.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 15.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.2975 dividend. This represents a $1.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.37%.

Westlake Chemical Profile (Get Rating)

Westlake Chemical Corp. manufactures and markets petrochemicals, polymers and fabricated building products. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment manufactures ethylene, polyethylene and styrene and associated co-products at the manufacturing facility in Lake Charles and polyethylene at the Longview facility.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Westlake Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westlake Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.