Utrust Price Tops $0.25 on Top Exchanges (UTK)

Utrust (CURRENCY:UTK) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 3rd. One Utrust coin can now be purchased for about $0.25 or 0.00000591 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Utrust has traded 38.1% higher against the dollar. Utrust has a total market cap of $115.42 million and $14.88 million worth of Utrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Utrust

Utrust (UTK) is a coin. Its launch date was December 28th, 2017. Utrust’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Utrust is /r/UTRUST_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Utrust is utrust.com . Utrust’s official message board is medium.com/utrust . Utrust’s official Twitter account is @UTRUST_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The UTRUST platform aims to provide the consumer protection that buyers take for granted in traditional online purchases – acting as a mediator, resolving conflicts and enabling the possibility of refunds to mitigate fraud, while shielding the merchant from crypto-market volatility. The project wants to enable fast transactions, lower fees, and low cross-border transaction friction, enabling merchants to sell to a growing worldwide audience of crypto-holders. The project aspires to 'build a payment API for marketplace integration that will become the crypto-equivalent of PayPal. “

