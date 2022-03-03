UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC reduced its position in UTStarcom Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:UTSI – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,241,957 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 16,100 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 3.46% of UTStarcom worth $1,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UTStarcom in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

UTStarcom stock opened at $0.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.87. UTStarcom Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $0.74 and a fifty-two week high of $2.03.

UTStarcom Holdings Corp. is a telecom infrastructure company, which develops technology for cloud-based services, mobile, streaming, and other applications. It operates through the following segments: Equipment, and Services. The Equipment segment focuses on equipment sales including network infrastructure and application products, which include broadband products, wireless infrastructure technologies.

