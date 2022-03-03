Vale (NYSE:VALE) Upgraded at HSBC

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) was upgraded by HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

VALE has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.05.

Shares of VALE stock opened at $19.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. Vale has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $23.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VALE. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vale by 112.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vale during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in Vale by 120.8% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Vale by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.15% of the company’s stock.

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

