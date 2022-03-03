Vale (NYSE:VALE) Upgraded at HSBC

Vale (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) was upgraded by HSBC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
VALE has been the subject of a number of other reports. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vale from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vale currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.05.
Shares of VALE stock opened at $19.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $99.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. Vale has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $23.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.93.
Vale Company Profile (Get Rating)
Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.
