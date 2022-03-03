Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) Shares Bought by Balyasny Asset Management LLC

Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) by 3,084.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 518,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 502,176 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vale were worth $7,232,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 112.0% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 120.8% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Vale by 63.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,320 shares during the period. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Vale during the third quarter worth approximately $70,000. 23.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vale alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on VALE shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Vale in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Vale from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Vale from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.50 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.05.

NYSE:VALE opened at $19.47 on Thursday. Vale S.A. has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $23.17. The firm has a market cap of $99.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.90 and its 200-day moving average is $15.20.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.718 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 14.2%. This is a positive change from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. Vale’s payout ratio is 86.49%.

Vale Company Profile (Get Rating)

Vale SA engages in the production and exportation of iron ore, pellets, manganese, and iron alloys. It operates through the following segments: Ferrous Minerals, Base Metals, and Coal. The Ferrous Minerals segment includes the production and extraction of iron ore, iron ore pellets, manganese, other ferrous products, and logistic services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VALE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.