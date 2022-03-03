Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS) Price Target Cut to C$7.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VLNS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valens from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Valens from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VLNS opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17. Valens has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $9.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VLNS. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new position in Valens in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,384,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Valens during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,206,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Valens during the 4th quarter valued at about $398,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Valens during the 4th quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Valens during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000.

The Valens Company is a cannabis consumer products company. It also manufactures, distributes and sells CBD products through its subsidiary Green Roads and distributes medicinal cannabis products through its subsidiary Valens Australia. The Valens Company is based in KELOWNA, BC.

