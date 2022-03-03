Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS) Price Target Cut to C$7.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Valens (NASDAQ:VLNS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$9.00 to C$7.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also commented on VLNS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Valens from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Valens from C$7.50 to C$5.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th.
Shares of NASDAQ:VLNS opened at $1.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.17. Valens has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $9.93.
Valens Company Profile (Get Rating)
The Valens Company is a cannabis consumer products company. It also manufactures, distributes and sells CBD products through its subsidiary Green Roads and distributes medicinal cannabis products through its subsidiary Valens Australia. The Valens Company is based in KELOWNA, BC.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Valens (VLNS)
- Can Zoom Video (NASDAQ: ZM) Succeed In A Post Pandemic World?
- It’s Not Too Late To Buy These Oil Stocks
- Salesforce Moves Higher Despite Series Of Price Target Reductions
- It’s Time to Buy These 3 Dow Laggards
- 3 Dependable Dividend Stocks to Buy in March
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Valens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.