Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 153 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 914 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1,064.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000.

NYSEARCA VBK opened at $245.83 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $253.48 and a 200-day moving average of $275.66. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $222.50 and a 52-week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

