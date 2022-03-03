Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 210 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 76.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

In other Marsh & McLennan Companies news, Director Marc D. Oken purchased 5,000 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $167.46 per share, for a total transaction of $837,300.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 58,295 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.69, for a total value of $9,775,488.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MMC stock opened at $155.54 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $161.07. The stock has a market cap of $78.20 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $112.98 and a 1 year high of $175.12.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 15.86%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 34.91%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MMC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $154.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $183.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.86.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.