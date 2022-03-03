Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Acquires 50 Shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,055 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of UI. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,453,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Ubiquiti by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 42,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ubiquiti by 25.9% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC now owns 1,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $301,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 5.74% of the company’s stock.

UI opened at $256.45 on Thursday. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.14 and a 12-month high of $401.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.20 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $276.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $295.85.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.63). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 1,302.04% and a net margin of 31.44%. As a group, analysts predict that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 10.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.45%.

UI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 10th. TheStreet cut shares of Ubiquiti from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. BWS Financial lowered their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $370.00 to $345.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Ubiquiti from $260.00 to $214.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ubiquiti currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.75.

Ubiquiti, Inc is focused on democratizing network technology on a global scale. It sells networking equipment and provides related software platforms. The firm develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use.

