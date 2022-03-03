Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Has $302,000 Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,792 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of WBA. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. 55.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WBA. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $46.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $39.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a one year low of $43.62 and a one year high of $57.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.12.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $33.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.87 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 20.28% and a net margin of 4.76%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.74%.

About Walgreens Boots Alliance (Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating).

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.