Valeo Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,730 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 109.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 40.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC now owns 462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. 10.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a 592.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Danske raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $427.00.

Shares of NYSE NVO opened at $104.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $246.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.66. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $66.59 and a 1 year high of $117.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $101.88 and a 200 day moving average of $104.33.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $4.05. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.00% and a return on equity of 72.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following segments: Diabetes & Obesity Care, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes & Obesity Care segment covers products for insulin; GLP-1 and related delivery systems; oral antidiabetic products; and obesity.

