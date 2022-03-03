Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) PT Lowered to €26.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from €33.00 ($37.08) to €26.00 ($29.21) in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

VLEEY has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upgraded Valeo from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valeo from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Valeo from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Valeo from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.00.

Shares of VLEEY opened at $9.77 on Monday. Valeo has a 52-week low of $9.50 and a 52-week high of $19.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.55.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

