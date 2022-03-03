Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by Wellington Management Group LLP

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) by 80.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 156,653 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 658,183 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $11,055,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VLO. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Valero Energy by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 7,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Security National Bank grew its stake in Valero Energy by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Security National Bank now owns 3,601 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Valero Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,220 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Valero Energy by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 39,142 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Veritable L.P. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 15,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VLO opened at $83.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.16, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 2.11. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $58.85 and a 1-year high of $93.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $82.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.24.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $35.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.92 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.82%. Valero Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 116.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.06) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 2nd. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is 174.22%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $92.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $102.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Valero Energy from $83.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Valero Energy from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.36.

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

