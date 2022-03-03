VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT) Shares Acquired by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:XMPT – Get Rating) by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 177,969 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,849 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 2.52% of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF worth $5,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 58.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 496,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,959,000 after buying an additional 182,732 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 267,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,000 after buying an additional 40,820 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 88,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,595,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Howard Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,396,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 69,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 12,669 shares during the period.

XMPT stock opened at $26.77 on Thursday. VanEck Vectors CEF Municipal Income ETF has a 52-week low of $25.70 and a 52-week high of $30.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $27.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.90.

