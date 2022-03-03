Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR – Get Rating) by 59.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF were worth $1,364,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 0.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,246,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,550,000 after acquiring an additional 10,820 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 7,217.7% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 896,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,999,000 after purchasing an additional 884,601 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 713,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,084,000 after purchasing an additional 14,774 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 186,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,686,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 6,635.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 169,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,593,000 after purchasing an additional 167,153 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VCR opened at $298.20 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $314.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $323.90. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a fifty-two week low of $264.51 and a fifty-two week high of $360.54.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

