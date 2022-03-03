Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by RVW Wealth LLC

RVW Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 318 shares during the quarter. RVW Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $1,000,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded down $0.83 on Thursday, hitting $56.61. The company had a trading volume of 174,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,565,500. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.28. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $56.00 and a 52 week high of $65.28.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

