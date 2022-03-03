Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.56) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Vaxcyte in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Song anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.56) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Vaxcyte’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.63) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.04) EPS.

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on PCVX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Vaxcyte in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vaxcyte from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

PCVX opened at $24.79 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $20.97. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 0.89. Vaxcyte has a 52 week low of $15.51 and a 52 week high of $28.30.

In related news, COO Jim Wassil sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff Fairman sold 4,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.60, for a total value of $112,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,600 shares of company stock valued at $663,375. 21.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCVX. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Vaxcyte in the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Vaxcyte (Get Rating)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a preclinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel vaccines to prevent or treat infectious diseases worldwide. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine. The company also develops VAX-XP to protect against emerging strains and address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a conjugate vaccine candidate designed to treat Group A Strep; and VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting Porphyromonas gingivalis.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.