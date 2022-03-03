Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.74

Vecima Networks Inc. (TSE:VCM – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$15.74 and traded as high as C$16.51. Vecima Networks shares last traded at C$16.51, with a volume of 500 shares changing hands.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Acumen Capital increased their price objective on shares of Vecima Networks from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Cormark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$22.00 price objective on shares of Vecima Networks in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$24.00 price target on shares of Vecima Networks in a report on Friday, February 11th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$16.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.74. The stock has a market capitalization of C$380.98 million and a PE ratio of 65.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Vecima Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.61%.

About Vecima Networks (TSE:VCM)

Vecima Networks Inc provides technology solutions that empower network service providers and content providers to connect people and enterprises to information and entertainment worldwide. It offers products for the cable and broadcast industries, which provides video and broadband access to service providers, content creators, and broadcasters.

