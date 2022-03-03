VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ) Short Interest Up 110.5% in February

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:VTIQ – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, an increase of 110.5% from the January 31st total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 69.7% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,551,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 636,927 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 79.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,329,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,981,000 after acquiring an additional 588,045 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 812,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,915,000 after acquiring an additional 5,430 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II by 410.6% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 775,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,558,000 after acquiring an additional 623,873 shares during the period. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter valued at $5,800,000. 54.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:VTIQ opened at $9.77 on Thursday. VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.61 and a fifty-two week high of $11.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.75.

VectoIQ Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Mamaroneck, New York.

