Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT) Price Target Cut to $44.00 by Analysts at Stephens

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Stephens from $52.00 to $44.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on VCYT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veracyte from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of Veracyte from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Veracyte from $95.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Veracyte in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.78.

Shares of Veracyte stock traded down $1.23 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $26.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,840 shares, compared to its average volume of 842,984. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.64 and a beta of 0.79. Veracyte has a fifty-two week low of $22.00 and a fifty-two week high of $62.25.

Veracyte (NASDAQ:VCYT – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.01). Veracyte had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Veracyte will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Giulia C. Kennedy sold 9,232 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.05, for a total value of $332,813.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Karin Eastham sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Veracyte in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 618.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Veracyte in the 4th quarter valued at about $147,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Veracyte by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,609 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter.

Veracyte, Inc engages in the research, development and commercialization of diagnostic products. The firm’s portfolio includes Afirma, Percepta, and Envisia. It intends to treat thyroid cancer, improve lung cancer screening, and clarify the diagnosis of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company was founded by Bonnie H.

