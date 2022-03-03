Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) (LON:VRP) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $37.88

Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) (LON:VRP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 37.88 ($0.51) and traded as high as GBX 56 ($0.75). Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) shares last traded at GBX 55 ($0.74), with a volume of 70,791 shares trading hands.
The firm has a market capitalization of £228.00 million and a PE ratio of -1.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 47.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 37.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.85.
Verona Pharma plc (VRP.L) Company Profile (LON:VRP)
