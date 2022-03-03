ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA) Short Interest Update

ViacomCBS Inc. (NASDAQ:VIACA – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 100.0% from the January 31st total of 641,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of ViacomCBS from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

Get ViacomCBS alerts:

Shares of VIACA opened at $35.87 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 1.41. ViacomCBS has a twelve month low of $31.18 and a twelve month high of $101.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.98 and a 200-day moving average of $38.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

ViacomCBS (NASDAQ:VIACA – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). ViacomCBS had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 14.20%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. ViacomCBS’s dividend payout ratio is 18.79%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ViacomCBS during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 29.6% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in ViacomCBS by 882.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in ViacomCBS in the third quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in ViacomCBS by 328.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ViacomCBS (Get Rating)

ViacomCBS, Inc operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films as well as the Company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for ViacomCBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ViacomCBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.