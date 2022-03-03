Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR) CAO Sells $54,777.96 in Stock

Vicor Co. (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) CAO Richard J. Nagel, Jr. sold 708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.37, for a total transaction of $54,777.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ VICR traded down $0.77 during trading on Thursday, hitting $76.50. 6,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 308,215. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.98 and a beta of 0.64. Vicor Co. has a 12-month low of $70.71 and a 12-month high of $164.76. The business has a 50 day moving average of $102.78 and a 200-day moving average of $125.17.

Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The electronics maker reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.29). Vicor had a net margin of 16.68% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $90.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Vicor from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on shares of Vicor from $200.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Vicor during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vicor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Vicor Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of modular power components. The firm provides complete power systems based upon a portfolio of patented technologies. Its products include AC-DC converters, power systems, and accessories. The company was founded by Patrizio Vinciarelli in 1981 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

