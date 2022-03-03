VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a drop of 69.0% from the January 31st total of 5,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

Shares of CEY stock opened at $21.51 on Thursday. VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF has a one year low of $21.51 and a one year high of $25.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.76.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.013 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its position in VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CEY – Get Rating ) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,582 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 4.51% of VictoryShares Emerging Market High Div Volatility Wtd ETF worth $737,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

