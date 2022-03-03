Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Village Farms International had a negative return on equity of 0.57% and a negative net margin of 1.71%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share.

NASDAQ:VFF opened at $5.31 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.47 and a beta of 3.35. Village Farms International has a 1 year low of $4.49 and a 1 year high of $17.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.19.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VFF shares. Raymond James set a $19.00 target price on Village Farms International and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Village Farms International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Village Farms International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $11.50 to $12.75 in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.79.

In other news, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 50,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $331,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Michael A. Degiglio sold 100,000 shares of Village Farms International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.30, for a total value of $530,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 83,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 18,200 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 59.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 422,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,519,000 after purchasing an additional 157,076 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 133.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 155,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 625,410 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 78,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 93.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 30,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 14,492 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.47% of the company’s stock.

Village Farms International, Inc engages in the management and operation of agricultural greenhouse facilities in United States and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Produce Business; Energy Business; and Cannabis. The Produce Business segment focuses in the production, marketing, and selling of product group which consists of tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumber.

