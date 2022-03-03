Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) Major Shareholder Sells $3,490,740.00 in Stock

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) major shareholder Bx Guidon Topco Llc sold 123,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.38, for a total value of $3,490,740.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ VNOM opened at $29.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -227.37 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Viper Energy Partners LP has a 1-year low of $14.24 and a 1-year high of $30.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.98 and its 200-day moving average is $22.92.

Get Viper Energy Partners alerts:

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $165.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.77 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Viper Energy Partners LP will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.36%. This is an increase from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Viper Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently -1,169.14%.

VNOM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. KeyCorp upped their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.29.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VNOM. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 40.1% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 147,763 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,783,000 after buying an additional 42,330 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 127.0% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,015 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 42,532 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 424,887 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,000,000 after buying an additional 4,351 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 101.1% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 331,347 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,239,000 after buying an additional 166,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in Viper Energy Partners by 6.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 77,285 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,455,000 after buying an additional 4,793 shares in the last quarter. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Viper Energy Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Viper Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viper Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.